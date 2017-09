Nov 25 -

Anthem Blue Cross of California has been hit with a class action accusing it of refusing to cover Gilead Sciences Inc’s pricy hepatitis C drug Harvoni in cases where it is medically necessary.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 19 in Los Angeles state court on behalf of Signe Johnson, a woman who was diagnosed with hepatitis C about 15 years ago.

