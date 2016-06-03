North Carolina Blue Cross latest insurer to sue over ACA payments

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has sued the U.S. government for failing to pay nearly $129 million the health insurer says it is owed under the Affordable Care Act.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C., claims that the government failed to live up to its obligations under the so-called risk corridor program, created by the ACA to mitigate insurers’ risks when they sell coverage on the law’s insurance exchanges.

