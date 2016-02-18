FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer's claims decision subject to de novo review - 1st Circ.
February 18, 2016 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

Insurer's claims decision subject to de novo review - 1st Circ.

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Insurers’ coverage decisions under a health plan governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act are subject to de novo review by a court unless plan documents “unambiguously” say otherwise, a federal appeals court has ruled.

Judge Bruce Selya of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a three-judge panel, on Wednesday revived a lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts over its decision not to cover a teenage boy’s stay in a residential mental healthcare facility. The lawsuit was filed by the boy’s mother, identified in court documents as Stephanie C., in 2013.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Kt9luQ

