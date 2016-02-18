Insurer's claims decision subject to de novo review - 1st Circ.

Insurers’ coverage decisions under a health plan governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act are subject to de novo review by a court unless plan documents “unambiguously” say otherwise, a federal appeals court has ruled.

Judge Bruce Selya of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a three-judge panel, on Wednesday revived a lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts over its decision not to cover a teenage boy’s stay in a residential mental healthcare facility. The lawsuit was filed by the boy’s mother, identified in court documents as Stephanie C., in 2013.

