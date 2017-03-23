Healthcare marketing firm execs lose appeal to asset freeze

The founders of a company that served as the outsourced sales force for two cardiovascular disease testing laboratories can have their assets frozen while the U.S. Justice Department pursues fraud claims against them, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia dismissed the appeal by BlueWave Healthcare Consultants Inc and founders Floyd Dent and Robert Johnson, finding they could only challenge the order freezing $16.7 million of their assets after a final judgment was entered.

