FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Healthcare marketing firm execs lose appeal to asset freeze
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 23, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 months ago

Healthcare marketing firm execs lose appeal to asset freeze

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The founders of a company that served as the outsourced sales force for two cardiovascular disease testing laboratories can have their assets frozen while the U.S. Justice Department pursues fraud claims against them, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia dismissed the appeal by BlueWave Healthcare Consultants Inc and founders Floyd Dent and Robert Johnson, finding they could only challenge the order freezing $16.7 million of their assets after a final judgment was entered.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mZC2FB

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.