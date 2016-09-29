Boehringer ordered to turn over documents in antitrust probe

A federal magistrate judge has ordered Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc to turn over several documents related to settlements it reached with generic rival Barr Laboratories to the Federal Trade Commission, finding they are not protected as work product prepared in anticipation of litigation.

The agency is looking into whether the 2008 settlements, which resolved patent claims asserted by Boehringer against Barr over its anti-clotting drug Aggrenox and Parkinson's drug Mirapex, involved illegal payments to Barr to delay generic versions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d9i6jC