Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and its parent company Partners HealthCare System have agreed to pay $10 million to settle claims brought by the U.S. government that a stem cell laboratory at the hospital fraudulently obtained federal funds.

BWH, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School, voluntarily reported its concerns that the stem cell lab had submitted inaccurate grant applications to the government after conducting an internal investigation, according to an announcement from the office of Massachusetts Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb on Thursday.

