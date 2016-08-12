Proposed class action over CareFirst data breach dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action over a 2015 cyberattack against health insurance company CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield that compromised the data of about 1.1 million people.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, D.C. ruled Wednesday that the CareFirst policyholders who brought the lawsuit had not shown that they faced actual harm, noting that the most sensitive information, such as Social Security and credit card numbers, was not compromised by the attack.

