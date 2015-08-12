FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. doctor indicted in alleged blood test bribery scheme
August 12, 2015

N.Y. doctor indicted in alleged blood test bribery scheme

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New York doctor was indicted Tuesday for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for test referrals as part of a wide-ranging scheme that has already yielded 38 guilty pleas, federal prosecutors announced.

The doctor, Bret Ostrager, took monthly cash bribes of about $3,300 per month from February 2011 until April 2013 from medical testing company Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services, according to the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s office, which filed the indictment against Ostrager in New Jersey federal court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HHExOi

