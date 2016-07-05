FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK cost agency rejects Bristol's Opdivo for kidney cancer
July 5, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

UK cost agency rejects Bristol's Opdivo for kidney cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapy drug Opdivo is not worth using on the state health service for treating kidney cancer, Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog said on Tuesday.

The draft decision from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is a blow for the U.S. drugmaker, which has had mixed fortunes under a British system.

Opdivo is recommended by NICE for melanoma but not for lung cancer. Bristol-Myers said the latest NICE verdict highlighted the limitations of the current process for accessing first-in-class medicines on the country's National Health Service. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
