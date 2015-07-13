FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain confirms case of low-risk bird flu on farm
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 13, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Britain confirms case of low-risk bird flu on farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain confirmed a case of avian flu at a poultry farm in northern England on Monday, three days after flagging a suspected case there, but said there was little risk to public health or food safety.

The strain found, H7N7, posed a “very low” risk to public health, Britain’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said in its statement.

Officials have imposed a 10 km (6 mile) control zone around the farm and the culling of birds there was continuing.

“We have a strong track record of controlling and eliminating previous outbreaks of avian flu in the UK,” Defra said.

Britain had an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu at a duck farm in northern England last November, the first since 2008. Restrictions on the movement of poultry in the surrounding area were lifted a month later. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.