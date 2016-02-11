UK forces through reforms for doctors despite union opposition

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The British government said on Thursday it would force through pay and working condition reforms for English doctors without the agreement of unions, to try to end a dispute that resulted in strikes.

Health minister Jeremy Hunt made the announcement shortly after the second in a series of 24 hour strikes, the like of which has not been seen in Britain for 40 years. During the strikes, junior doctors, or doctors-in-training, provided only emergency care.

Hunt said the government would have preferred a negotiated solution and criticised the British Medical Association doctor’s union for being unwilling to compromise.

“In such a situation any government must do what is right for both patients and doctors,” Hunt said in parliament. He said the decision to impose the changes on doctors was taken on advice of senior health service officials.

The dispute has brought Prime Minister David Cameron’s government into conflict with doctors who work in the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), which delivers free care for all and is typically one of the most important issues for voters during elections.

The new contract is part of moves by the government to deliver what it says will be a consistent service seven days a week, with studies showing mortality rates are higher at weekends when staffing is reduced.

Junior doctors represent just over half of all doctors in the NHS. The new deal gives them a pay rise, but some anti-social hours for which they are currently paid a premium would be considered to be standard.

During negotiations, the British Medical Association said the contract did not provide proper safeguards against doctors working dangerously long hours. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)