FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Boston Scientific asks Supreme Court to toss $308 mln verdict in patent licensing spat
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 21, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 10 months ago

Boston Scientific asks Supreme Court to toss $308 mln verdict in patent licensing spat

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Boston Scientific Corp has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a $308 million Maryland state court jury verdict in a case over a patent licensing deal for implantable defibrillators, arguing that the state court ignored established patent law.

The medical device maker said in an Oct. 7 petition that the court "should grant certiorari to emphasize the importance of maintaining the uniform application of federal patent law in state-law cases." Similar cases, the company said, are likely to arise in light of the Supreme Court's 2013 decision in Gunn v. Minton, which left jurisdiction over many state law cases that raise patent issues to state courts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2enmXfV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.