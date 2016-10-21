Boston Scientific asks Supreme Court to toss $308 mln verdict in patent licensing spat

Boston Scientific Corp has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a $308 million Maryland state court jury verdict in a case over a patent licensing deal for implantable defibrillators, arguing that the state court ignored established patent law.

The medical device maker said in an Oct. 7 petition that the court "should grant certiorari to emphasize the importance of maintaining the uniform application of federal patent law in state-law cases." Similar cases, the company said, are likely to arise in light of the Supreme Court's 2013 decision in Gunn v. Minton, which left jurisdiction over many state law cases that raise patent issues to state courts.

