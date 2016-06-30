FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Snake venom dealer must face lawsuit for 'sham' patent review
June 30, 2016

Snake venom dealer must face lawsuit for 'sham' patent review

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

An Alabama rattlesnake venom dealer must face a lawsuit by anti-venom maker BTG International Inc accusing him of abusing a patent review process to extort money from the company, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert in Philadelphia on Tuesday denied a motion by the dealer, Kenneth Darnell, to dismiss BTG's lawsuit, finding BTG had sufficiently supported its claim that a petition filed by Darnell before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board was a "sham."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29bZVXL

