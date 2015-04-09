Settlement limiting doctor's practice may be illegal - 9th Circuit

(Reuters) - A settlement in a discrimination lawsuit in which a California doctor agreed to waive all employment rights at any facility associated with a major doctors’ association may violate state law, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

In an opinion written by Circuit Judge Diarmuid O‘Scannlain, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court order upholding the settlement between doctor Donald Golden and the California Emergency Physicians Medical Group, or CEP. However, the three-judge panel did not rule that it was illegal, instead ordering the lower court to consider the issue further.

