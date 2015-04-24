FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol wins EU green light for immune system cancer drug
April 24, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Bristol wins EU green light for immune system cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - European regulators have recommended approval of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo, paving the way for it to become the first of a closely watched group of immune system-boosting cancer medicines to go on sale in Europe.

The drug, also known as nivolumab, was given a green light on Friday by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of melanoma. It is already approved in the United States for melanoma and lung cancer. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)

