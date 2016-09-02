Judge invalidates LabCorp unit's genetic testing patents

A federal judge has invalidated four patents on genetic tests to be used in cancer treatment belonging to a Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings unit, finding they claimed unpatentable laws of nature.

The ruling, handed down Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston, is a victory for German diagnostics company Qiagen NV, which had challenged the patents. It follows an order from Burroughs in the same case last September invalidating a similar patent on the same grounds.

