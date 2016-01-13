Court upholds patents on Pfizer cancer drug Sutent

A federal appeals court has upheld the validity of Pfizer Inc’s patents on its cancer drug Sutent, blocking Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc from launching a generic version of the drug.

The ruling, handed down Wednesday by the Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, affirmed a lower court decision. Circuit Judges Timothy Dyk, Evan Wallach and Todd Hughes concurred in the decision, but did not provide a written opinion.

