Court upholds patents on Pfizer cancer drug Sutent
January 13, 2016 / 10:29 PM / 2 years ago

Court upholds patents on Pfizer cancer drug Sutent

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has upheld the validity of Pfizer Inc’s patents on its cancer drug Sutent, blocking Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc from launching a generic version of the drug.

The ruling, handed down Wednesday by the Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, affirmed a lower court decision. Circuit Judges Timothy Dyk, Evan Wallach and Todd Hughes concurred in the decision, but did not provide a written opinion.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1J3LHEx

