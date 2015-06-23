FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO agency says insecticides lindane and DDT linked to cancer
June 23, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

WHO agency says insecticides lindane and DDT linked to cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The insecticide lindane causes cancer in humans and has been specifically linked to a form of the disease known as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the World Health Organization’s cancer research agency said on Tuesday.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) said that after a review of various agricultural chemicals, its specialist panel had decided to classify lindane as “carcinogenic to humans” and dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, or DDT, as “probably carcinogenic to humans”.

“Epidemiological studies found positive associations between exposure to DDT and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, testicular cancer, and liver cancer,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

