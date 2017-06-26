Polish biotechnology company Medicalgorithmics SA and a
group of Texas-based diagnostic testing companies have agreed to
pay almost $13.5 million to resolve claims they billed Medicare
for more expensive cardiac monitoring services than doctors had
requested, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.
McKinney, Texas-based AMI Monitoring Inc, which marketed a
cardiac device developed by Medicalgorithmics, and affiliate
Spectocor LLC agreed to pay $9.56 million to the government. AMI
owner Joseph Bogdan agreed to pay more than $1 million, the
Justice Department said.
