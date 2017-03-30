FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Judge tosses Cardiovascular Systems investors' kickback case
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 30, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 5 months ago

Judge tosses Cardiovascular Systems investors' kickback case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Cardiovascular Systems Inc has won the dismissal of a class action lawsuit accusing the medical-device maker of failing to disclose to investors that it relied on illegal kickbacks to doctors and off-label promotions to drive up sales.

U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank in St. Paul, Minnesota ruled on Wednesday that the lawsuit, which stemmed from a U.S. Justice Department investigation, failed to adequately allege the company was engaged in illegal conduct.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oE5l0y

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.