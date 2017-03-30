Judge tosses Cardiovascular Systems investors' kickback case

Cardiovascular Systems Inc has won the dismissal of a class action lawsuit accusing the medical-device maker of failing to disclose to investors that it relied on illegal kickbacks to doctors and off-label promotions to drive up sales.

U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank in St. Paul, Minnesota ruled on Wednesday that the lawsuit, which stemmed from a U.S. Justice Department investigation, failed to adequately allege the company was engaged in illegal conduct.

