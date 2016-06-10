FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grassley urges 3rd Circuit to revive fraud case against Caremark
June 10, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Grassley urges 3rd Circuit to revive fraud case against Caremark

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa is urging a federal appeals court to revive a whistleblower lawsuit accusing pharmacy benefit manager CVS Caremark Corp of defrauding Medicare, saying a lower court decision dismissing the case could undermine the goals of the federal False Claims Act.

In an amicus brief accepted by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, Grassley said the lower court wrongly inferred that the federal government knew of Caremark’s billing practices based on federal employees’ testimony that those practices were widespread. He also said those employees were testifying as individuals, not speaking for the government.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ua9lRw

