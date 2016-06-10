Grassley urges 3rd Circuit to revive fraud case against Caremark

Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa is urging a federal appeals court to revive a whistleblower lawsuit accusing pharmacy benefit manager CVS Caremark Corp of defrauding Medicare, saying a lower court decision dismissing the case could undermine the goals of the federal False Claims Act.

In an amicus brief accepted by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, Grassley said the lower court wrongly inferred that the federal government knew of Caremark’s billing practices based on federal employees’ testimony that those practices were widespread. He also said those employees were testifying as individuals, not speaking for the government.

