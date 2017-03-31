FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carolinas HealthCare loses bid to dismiss U.S. antitrust lawsuit
#Westlaw News
March 31, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 5 months ago

Carolinas HealthCare loses bid to dismiss U.S. antitrust lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Carolinas HealthCare System has lost a bid to dismiss a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit accusing the largest hospital network in North Carolina of imposing restrictions that barred insurers from steering patients to lower-cost medical providers.

U.S. District Judge Robert Conrad in Charlotte on Thursday ruled that the lawsuit by the Justice Department and the North Carolina attorney general's office sufficiently alleged Carolinas HealthCare violated federal antitrust laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mWUh2f

