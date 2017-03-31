Carolinas HealthCare loses bid to dismiss U.S. antitrust lawsuit

Carolinas HealthCare System has lost a bid to dismiss a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit accusing the largest hospital network in North Carolina of imposing restrictions that barred insurers from steering patients to lower-cost medical providers.

U.S. District Judge Robert Conrad in Charlotte on Thursday ruled that the lawsuit by the Justice Department and the North Carolina attorney general's office sufficiently alleged Carolinas HealthCare violated federal antitrust laws.

