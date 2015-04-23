FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magistrate judge recommends trimming heart drug patent lawsuits
April 23, 2015 / 11:47 PM / 2 years ago

Magistrate judge recommends trimming heart drug patent lawsuits

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. magistrate judge has recommended narrowing a pair of patent lawsuits filed by GlaxoSmithKline LLC, the U.S. unit of the London-based pharmaceutical giant, against two generic drugmakers over its chronic heart failure drug Coreg.

Delaware U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke’s recommendation, handed down Wednesday, calls for dismissing GSK’s claims as to some, but not all, of the generic drug sales at issue in the suit, depending on how the generics were labeled.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1yUJar1

