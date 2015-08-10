FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge narrows lawsuits over GlaxoSmithKline's heart failure drug
August 10, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

Judge narrows lawsuits over GlaxoSmithKline's heart failure drug

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Delaware federal judge has narrowed a pair of patent lawsuits filed by GlaxoSmithKline LLC, the U.S. unit of the London-based pharmaceutical giant, against two generic drugmakers over its chronic heart failure drug Coreg.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark on Monday adopted recommendations issued by a magistrate judge in April to dismiss GSK’s claims as to some, but not all, of the generic drug sales at issue in the suit, depending on how the generics were labeled.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N4HQq3

