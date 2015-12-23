FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case to Watch: Prime Healthcare brings fight with SEIU to circuit
December 23, 2015 / 1:09 PM / in 2 years

Case to Watch: Prime Healthcare brings fight with SEIU to circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A large hospital chain is heading to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to try to renew its five-year-old battle against the union that has been trying to organize its workers.

In February, Prime Healthcare Services Inc will argue before the federal appeals court that the district court erred in twice dismissing its claims that the Service Employees International Union was colluding with one of the company’s biggest competitors in violation of federal antitrust law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OiTJVN

