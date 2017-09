Dec 30 -

Drugmakers Celgene Corp and Mylan Inc are currently engaged in a legal battle over whether a federal program meant to ensure drug safety has instead fostered illegal anticompetitive behavior.

The program in question is the Food and Drug Administration’s Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies, or REMS, created in 2007.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PwBBgv