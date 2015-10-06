FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fight over catheter inventor's legal fees can continue - judge
October 6, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Fight over catheter inventor's legal fees can continue - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Oct 6 -

Balloon catheter maker AngioScore Inc can seek to recover legal fees it paid to defend one of its founders against its own lawsuit, a Delaware judge has ruled.

In July, Fremont, California-based AngioScore won a $20 million judgment in San Francisco federal court against co-founder Eitan Konstantino for founding a competing company and developing a competing product while he was still a director at AngioScore.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KXDtek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
