Fight over catheter inventor's legal fees can continue - judge

Balloon catheter maker AngioScore Inc can seek to recover legal fees it paid to defend one of its founders against its own lawsuit, a Delaware judge has ruled.

In July, Fremont, California-based AngioScore won a $20 million judgment in San Francisco federal court against co-founder Eitan Konstantino for founding a competing company and developing a competing product while he was still a director at AngioScore.

