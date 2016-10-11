Bard's inequitable conduct claims in Medline catheter fight tossed

A federal judge has dismissed a claim by medical device maker C.R. Bard Inc accusing rival Medline Industries Inc of obtaining a patent on a urinary catheter kit by deceiving the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Bard's claim, dismissed without prejudice Friday by U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman in Chicago, was filed as a counterclaim in a lawsuit Medline brought earlier this year accusing Bard of infringing two Medline patents with its Bardex I catheter product.

