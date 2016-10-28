Fund manager wins challenge to Celgene drug safety patents

A U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal has invalidated two Celgene Corp patents related to its cancer drugs Revlimid, Pomalyst and Thalomid, marking a second victory for hedge fund manager Kyle Bass in his ongoing campaign of challenging drug patents.

A panel of three administrative patent judges of the PTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled Wednesday that both patents, which cover safety measures for administering the drugs, were invalid because they were obvious in light of earlier publications.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fnViwa