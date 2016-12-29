Celgene must face whistleblower claims over cancer drugs -judge

Celgene Corp must face a whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of promoting its cancer drugs Revlimid and Thalomid for off-label uses that were paid for by Medicare and Medicaid, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge George King in Los Angeles ruled Wednesday that the lawsuit, brought by former Celgene sales representative Beverly Brown, can go forward for claims submitted to Medicare and most state Medicaid programs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iJUz61