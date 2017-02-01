FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Celgene renews bid to escape lawsuit over off-label marketing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 1, 2017 / 10:55 PM / 7 months ago

Celgene renews bid to escape lawsuit over off-label marketing

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Celgene Corp has asked a court to reconsider an order allowing a whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of promoting its cancer drugs Revlimid and Thalomid for off-label uses to go forward, saying a recent appeals court decision had raised the standard for the whistleblower's claims.

U.S. District Judge George King in Los Angeles, who has since retired, mostly denied Celgene's motion for summary judgment in December, ruling that Celgene could be liable under the False Claims Act for bills submitted to Medicare or Medicaid that were ineligible for reimbursement because they were for off-label uses. Such claims were implicitly false, he said, even if they did not contain explicit false statements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kSWvOX

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.