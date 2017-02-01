Celgene renews bid to escape lawsuit over off-label marketing

Celgene Corp has asked a court to reconsider an order allowing a whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of promoting its cancer drugs Revlimid and Thalomid for off-label uses to go forward, saying a recent appeals court decision had raised the standard for the whistleblower's claims.

U.S. District Judge George King in Los Angeles, who has since retired, mostly denied Celgene's motion for summary judgment in December, ruling that Celgene could be liable under the False Claims Act for bills submitted to Medicare or Medicaid that were ineligible for reimbursement because they were for off-label uses. Such claims were implicitly false, he said, even if they did not contain explicit false statements.

