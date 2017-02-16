FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Celgene to pay $198.5 million to settle drug patent licensing case
#First Republic News
February 16, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 6 months ago

Celgene to pay $198.5 million to settle drug patent licensing case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Biopharmaceutical company Celgene Corp has agreed to pay $198.5 million to resolve a lawsuit accusing it of failing to pay royalties on patents for two drugs subject to a licensing agreement.

Summit, New Jersey-based Celgene on Friday disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission the settlement of the case brought in federal court in Boston by Children's Medical Center Corp and CR Rev Holdings LLC.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lOdMJl

