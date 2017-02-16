Celgene to pay $198.5 million to settle drug patent licensing case

Biopharmaceutical company Celgene Corp has agreed to pay $198.5 million to resolve a lawsuit accusing it of failing to pay royalties on patents for two drugs subject to a licensing agreement.

Summit, New Jersey-based Celgene on Friday disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission the settlement of the case brought in federal court in Boston by Children's Medical Center Corp and CR Rev Holdings LLC.

