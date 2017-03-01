FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celgene, whistleblower pursuing mediation in off-label marketing case
March 1, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 6 months ago

Celgene, whistleblower pursuing mediation in off-label marketing case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Celgene Corp and a whistleblower who brought a lawsuit accusing it of promoting its cancer drugs Revlimid and Thalomid for off-label uses have asked the judge presiding over the case not to issue any substantive rulings for 30 days while they pursue mediation.

In a status report filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Celgene and whistleblower Beverly Brown, a former sales representative for the company, said they agreed to further mediation following a mediation session last week.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lbXKcm

