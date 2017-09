(Reuters) - A whistleblower lawsuit claiming Pennsylvania pharmaceutical company Cephalon illegally promoted off-label sales of three prescription drugs will proceed after a federal judge denied the company’s motion to dismiss.

Judge Thomas O‘Neill in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday rejected the company’s argument that the lawsuit was legally insufficient.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MqFXVc