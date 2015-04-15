FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teva unit may face disgorgement in FTC reverse payment case
April 15, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Teva unit may face disgorgement in FTC reverse payment case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A subsidiary of Israeli drugmaker Teva has lost a bid to prevent the U.S. Federal Trade Commission from getting monetary damages in a lawsuit claiming it made “pay for delay” deals to suppress generic competition with its narcolepsy drug Provigil.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday rejected Teva unit Cephalon Inc’s argument to preclude the damages on multiple grounds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1cwZswd

