Whistleblower case over chemo drug can go ahead - judge

(Reuters) - A judge in Philadelphia has refused to dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit accusing a Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc unit of paying kickbacks to doctors to promote off-label use of its chemotherapy drug Treanda.

U.S. District Judge Thomas O‘Neill said on Wednesday that Matthew Cestra, a former oncology product director at Cephalon Inc, which Teva bought in 2012, had described the alleged kickback scheme in enough detail to survive a motion to dismiss, filed in July 2013.

