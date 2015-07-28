FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cherokee Nation sues J&J for Risperdal refund
July 28, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Cherokee Nation sues J&J for Risperdal refund

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nearly two years after Johnson & Johnson and its Janssen Pharmaceutical unit reached a $2.2 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over the marketing of the antipsychotic drug Risperdal, the drug companies are facing a similar suit by the Cherokee Nation.

In a lawsuit removed to U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma on July 27, the Native American tribe is seeking a refund of an undetermined amount of money it paid for Risperdal before the label was changed at the end of 2003.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IpBnzo

