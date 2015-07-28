Cherokee Nation sues J&J for Risperdal refund

(Reuters) - Nearly two years after Johnson & Johnson and its Janssen Pharmaceutical unit reached a $2.2 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over the marketing of the antipsychotic drug Risperdal, the drug companies are facing a similar suit by the Cherokee Nation.

In a lawsuit removed to U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma on July 27, the Native American tribe is seeking a refund of an undetermined amount of money it paid for Risperdal before the label was changed at the end of 2003.

