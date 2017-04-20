FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cherokee Nation sues opioid drug wholesalers, retailers
April 20, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 4 months ago

Cherokee Nation sues opioid drug wholesalers, retailers

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The Cherokee Nation sued six major drug wholesale distributors and pharmacies on Wednesday, accusing them of failing to stop the flow of addictive opioid painkillers within the tribal nation's jurisdiction in Oklahoma.

The lawsuit, filed in the District Court of the Cherokee Nation, came amid a growing number of lawsuits by state and local governments against drugmakers and distributors seeking to hold them accountable for the opioid crisis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o9bTsw

