Cherokee Nation sues opioid drug wholesalers, retailers

The Cherokee Nation sued six major drug wholesale distributors and pharmacies on Wednesday, accusing them of failing to stop the flow of addictive opioid painkillers within the tribal nation's jurisdiction in Oklahoma.

The lawsuit, filed in the District Court of the Cherokee Nation, came amid a growing number of lawsuits by state and local governments against drugmakers and distributors seeking to hold them accountable for the opioid crisis.

