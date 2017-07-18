Chicago U.S. attorney's office launches healthcare fraud unit

The top federal prosecutor in Chicago announced on Tuesday that his office was creating a new unit dedicated to pursuing criminal healthcare fraud cases as part of an effort to bring a greater focus to the area.

The announcement by Acting U.S. Attorney Joel Levin's office came less than a week after the U.S. Justice Department announced the largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history, with 412 people facing charges nationally.

