Parents need not produce child services records to hospital - judge

A couple suing an Ohio hospital for allegedly examining their children for evidence of abuse without consent does not have to turn over documents relating to a possible abuse incident involving different children from a previous relationship several years before, a federal judge has ruled.

Judge Algenon Marbley of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio ruled Monday that the documents could contain sensitive and prejudicial information, and likely would not be relevant to the hospital’s defense.

