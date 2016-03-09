FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Parents need not produce child services records to hospital - judge
March 9, 2016 / 12:48 AM / a year ago

Parents need not produce child services records to hospital - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A couple suing an Ohio hospital for allegedly examining their children for evidence of abuse without consent does not have to turn over documents relating to a possible abuse incident involving different children from a previous relationship several years before, a federal judge has ruled.

Judge Algenon Marbley of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio ruled Monday that the documents could contain sensitive and prejudicial information, and likely would not be relevant to the hospital’s defense.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XbcfFH

