FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Child's cancer may not boost parents' divorce risk: study
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 11, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 6 years ago

Child's cancer may not boost parents' divorce risk: study

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Parents of children with cancer may be under emotional strain, but they are no more likely than other couples to split up, according to a study from Denmark.

Researchers whose findings were published in Pediatrics found that among more than 47,000 Danish couples with children, the parents of children with cancer were no more likely than other parents to divorce or separate over the years.

“There has been a fear that such a traumatic event as having a child diagnosed with cancer could lead to divorce,” said Christoffer Johansen of the Danish Cancer Research Center in Copenhagen, who worked on the study.

“Overall, we did not see that. What we see is, you are simply able to cope,” he told Reuters Health.

Of course, some parents of children with cancer do divorce, but the findings suggested the number was no higher than average.

The study was based on public registry data for the parents of 2,450 children who were diagnosed with cancer between 1980 and 1997, and the parents of 44,853 cancer-free kids. Each child with cancer was matched with about 18 children of the same sex and age.

Over 20 years, Johansen’s team found, parents of children with cancer were no more likely to divorce - or, in the case of unmarried parents living together, to split up.

That was with factors such as the parents’ employment status and household income taken into account. Whether or not the child survived the cancer also had no significant influence on the results.

“The number of divorces was no higher than would be expected for the general population. I think this is quite reassuring,” Johansen said, though he said that the findings did not, of course, mean no couples faced relationship problems after their child was diagnosed with cancer.

He noted that there are cultural differences from country to country, including views on marriage and divorce, and women's role in the family but that, in principle, his team's findings could be generalized to other countries. SOURCE: bit.ly/HFAGq2 (Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health; editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.