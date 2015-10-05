FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chiropractors are not ERISA plans 'beneficiaries' -7th Circuit
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 5, 2015 / 12:44 PM / 2 years ago

Chiropractors are not ERISA plans 'beneficiaries' -7th Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has ruled that an association of Pennsylvania chiropractors lacks standing to challenge an insurer’s payment practices under the U.S. Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook led a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in reversing a lower court decision and unanimously finding the chiropractors were not “beneficiaries” of an ERISA-qualified health benefit plan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1j95iaL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.