Judge rejects chiropractors' claims against UnitedHealth
#Westlaw News
March 28, 2016 / 11:06 PM / a year ago

Judge rejects chiropractors' claims against UnitedHealth

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed underpayment claims brought against insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc on behalf of a proposed class of out-of-network chiropractors, finding that they cannot sue in place of patients under the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan said Friday that UnitedHealth’s plans explicitly barred patients from assigning their right to sue to providers, rejecting the chiropractors’ argument that the insurer had waived or was estopped from asserting the anti-assignment provisions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WTjWQW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
