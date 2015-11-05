FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Christian Science training centers not eligible for Medicare - court
November 5, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Christian Science training centers not eligible for Medicare - court

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Four facilities that train nurses affiliated with the Church of Christ, Scientist, which is opposed to mainstream medicine, are not entitled to Medicare reimbursement, a federal judge has ruled.

The case focuses on a provision in the Medicare statute that provides funding for “religious nonmedical healthcare institutions.” According to the statute, facilities can receive reimbursement for training nurses as long as they are accredited by a national accrediting body. Christian Science training centers are accredited by a commission established by the church.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1kvAvF6

