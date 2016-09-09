Dignity seeks stay of 9th Circuit church plan decision pending cert petition

Dignity Health, a hospital system that used to be affiliated with the Catholic Church, is asking U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy to stay a recent federal appeals court ruling that its employee pension plan is not exempt from the federal pension law as a "church plan."

Dignity asked Kennedy on Tuesday to stop a July order by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals from taking effect while the Supreme Court considers California-based Dignity's Aug. 29 petition for certiorari. Kennedy handles emergency motions from the 9th Circuit.

