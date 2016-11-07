Connecticut hospital's $107 mln settlement in church plan case approved

A federal judge has given a green light to a $107 million settlement in a lawsuit accusing a Catholic hospital in Hartford, Connecticut of underfunding its employee pension plan by improperly invoking a religious exemption to the federal pension law.

U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden in Connecticut approved the plan Thursday, less than three weeks before the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to consider whether to review three federal appeals court decisions that rejected religious hospitals' use of the "church plan" exemption.

