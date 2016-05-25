FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut hospital to pay $107 mln to settle church plan lawsuit
May 25, 2016

Connecticut hospital to pay $107 mln to settle church plan lawsuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A Catholic hospital in Hartford, Connecticut has agreed to contribute an additional $107 million to its pension plan to settle a lawsuit accusing it of underfunding the plan by improperly invoking a religious exception to the federal pension law.

St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center will pay $17 million up front and an additional $10 million for each of the following nine years, adding up to approximately $60,000 per plan participant, according to a filing Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. St. Francis has more than 600 beds, according to its website.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TW6M2B

