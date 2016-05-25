Connecticut hospital to pay $107 mln to settle church plan lawsuit

A Catholic hospital in Hartford, Connecticut has agreed to contribute an additional $107 million to its pension plan to settle a lawsuit accusing it of underfunding the plan by improperly invoking a religious exception to the federal pension law.

St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center will pay $17 million up front and an additional $10 million for each of the following nine years, adding up to approximately $60,000 per plan participant, according to a filing Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. St. Francis has more than 600 beds, according to its website.

