a year ago
Dignity Health employee opposes stay in church plan dispute
September 20, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Dignity Health employee opposes stay in church plan dispute

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

An employee suing Dignity Health claiming it underfunds its pension plan is opposing the formerly Catholic health system's bid to stay a recent federal appeals court ruling that the plan is not exempt from the federal pension law as a "church plan."

California-based Dignity asked Justice Anthony Kennedy on Sept. 7 to stay the July order by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals while the Supreme Court considers its petition for certiorari. Kennedy handles emergency motions from the 9th Circuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cA0hoi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
