Dignity wins stay of 9th Circuit church plan decision

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has granted a motion by Dignity Health to stay a recent federal appeals court ruling that the formerly Catholic health system's employee pension plan is not exempt from the federal pension law as a "church plan."

Kennedy, who handles emergency motions from the 9th Circuit, did not give a reason for his decision, issued Wednesday. Starla Rollins, the former billing coordinator who sued Dignity, had opposed the stay.

