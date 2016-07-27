Dignity Health pension plan not an ERISA church plan - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court has ruled that a pension plan for employees of California-based Dignity Health, which used to be affiliated with the Catholic Church, is not exempt from the requirements of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act as a "church plan."

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday joined the 3rd and 7th Circuits, in holding that pension plans that provide benefits to employees of church-affiliated entities, but were not established by a church, cannot qualify for the exemption under the plain language of a 1980 amendment to ERISA.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2auXTDh